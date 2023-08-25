Fourth-year Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) student Adaku Ikoh, OMS- IV, will be presented the William G. Anderson, D.O., Minority Scholarship at the American Osteopathic Foundation Honors Gala on Oct. 6, in Orlando, Florida.
This scholarship, according to a statement from the University of Pikeville, was started to honor William G. Anderson, D.O., and to recognize his professional and public career and life-long commitment to civil rights and osteopathic medicine. The scholarship, the statement said, aims to benefit outstanding minority students committed to osteopathic principles and practice who have excelled academically and have proven to be a leader in addressing the educational, societal, and health needs of minorities.
Ikoh excelled academically and demonstrated her commitment to osteopathic medicine while addressing the needs of minorities. She believes this scholarship empowers her to continue to strive for excellence in her medical education, fostering her growth as a future healthcare practitioner.
“As a medical student, this holds immense significance to me because it is not merely a financial award but a recognition of my dedication, hard work, and potential in the field of medicine. The process of qualifying for this scholarship opened my eyes to all the support I have from the people who have come before me,” Ikoh said. “I cannot fully convey how humbled I am by this accomplishment. Receiving this scholarship validates my commitment to pursuing a noble and demanding profession, providing both validation and encouragement.”
KYCOM Dean Joe Kingery, D.O., MBA, FACOFP, FAAFP, said he believes Ikoh is an excellent individual to receive this award for numerous reasons.
“Throughout her time at KYCOM, Adaku has demonstrated her skills by serving in multiple leadership roles. One of the most vital leadership activities she accomplished was the establishment of the first-ever Minorities in Medicine conference, which now takes place each spring,” said Kingery. “She has worked closely with student affairs to implement several positive changes for minority students. I honestly have not seen someone work so hard, and in such a positive way, on this type of change as I have student-doctor Ikoh.”