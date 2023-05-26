A Kansas man was arrested on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine recently after Pikeville Police conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
According to an arrest citation written by PPD Officer Larry Thacker, on May 24, he had just finished working a wreck on U.S. 23 near Community Trust Bank when he saw a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am pull from an on-ramp into the fast lane of travel without using a turn signal.
The Grand Am, Thacker wrote, also picked up speed, reaching 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, all of which led the officer to conduct a traffic stop.
The citation said Thacker made contact with the driver, Joseph C. Helmstetler, 47, of Ballentine Street, Overland Park, Kansas, who was acting nervously and had “pin point” pupils.
Thacker wrote that Helmstetler appeared intoxicated, but could not perform field sobriety tests such as the “walk and turn” and “one leg stand” because his “feet were numb.”
Helmstetler, the citation said, admitted he had smoked marijuana and Thacker wrote that he believed Helmstetler was unfit to be operating a vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, Thacker wrote, he found a quantity of a substance which appeared to be marijuana, as well as several sealed bags and a round silver can which contained a substance which appeared to be methamphetamine.
In addition, Thacker wrote, he found scales and a “crushing bowl.”
Helmstetler was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.