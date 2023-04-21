The new 94th Dist. state representative has concluded his freshman session and according to Jacob Justice, it was an eye-opening experience.
“There was so much to learn, from the way you address the speaker of the house from the floor to reviewing the bills and submitting bills, it was definitely a learning experience,” he said.
The 2023 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly was a “short” 30-day legislative session and for Justice, that meant hitting the session running.
“This session began Jan 3 and concluded March 30, so between reading proposed bills and receiving committee assignments it made for some long days,” Justice said. “But I enjoyed getting to meet everyone and especially working to better serve the people in Harlan, Letcher and Pike Counties.”
Justice serves on the House session standing committees and the Interim Joint committees of Banking and Insurance, Local Government and Health Services.
“Being on committees is part of the job,” Justice said. “Some people may think a state representative’s job consists of just the actual session but that’s not so.
“There are a lot of committee meetings and hearings throughout the year and that makes for a lot of traveling from home to Frankfort and of course, when you’re home, you talk with the people in your district to hear their concerns and needs,” Justice said. “I’m so blessed to have my wife Abby because she handles and takes care of the house, the kids, works and sits on the Elkhorn City Council while I’m in Frankfort.”
During the 2023 session, Justice worked on several bills, either by sponsoring or co-sponsoring.
“House Bill 75 is one I’m particularly proud of,” Justice said. “It deals with the rates that hospitals get, and we were able to find a way to pay more money to hospitals, especially rural hospitals, and it won’t cost the state any money.
“We found federal money available, and we tapped into that,” Justice said. “Too many rural hospitals are having difficulties financially to stay afloat, and this will help them cover their bills and help them to recruit more healthcare providers and bring down costs to patients.”
Justice also supported Senate Bill 4 which was sponsored by 31st Dist. Sen. Phillip Wheeler.
SB 4 created new sections of KRS Chapter 278 to define terms; prohibit the Public Service Commission (PSC) from approving a request by a utility to retire a coal-fired electric generator unless the utility demonstrates that the retirement will not have a negative impact on the reliability or the resilience of the electric grid or the affordability of the customer’s electric utility rate, and requires the PSC to submit an annual report on retirements of electric generating units by December 1st.
“SB 4 became law without Gov. Andy Beshear’s signature on March 29th,” Justice said. “Since there was an emergency attached to the bill, it became effective immediately.
“This will make the utilities and the PSC to be more transparent and protect consumers too,” Justice said.
Looking ahead to the 2024 session, Justice said, he is excited to have an input in the development of a new state budget.
“This upcoming session is the ‘long’ session as we work to put together a budget,” Justice said. “I’m wanting to make sure that money is set aside for job creation, clean water, infrastructure and rebuilding projects from last year’s flooding and I’m wanting to work on improving ambulance service in my district.”
Another thing Justice of which Justice said he is his appointment member of the Mountain Caucus.
“The Mountain Caucus is comprised of the legislators from the mountains and I’m very appreciative of all the advice they gave to me and mentoring me through this first session, and I look forward to working with them as we all fight to get the things and services the people of Eastern Kentucky deserve,” Justice said.