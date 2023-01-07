Rep. Jacob Justice of Elkhorn City will serve on the Banking and Insurance, Health Services, and Local Government committees when the Kentucky General Assembly, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“It is an honor and pleasure to be a voice for Eastern Kentucky on these committees,” said Justice. “I appreciate the opportunity to utilize my expertise in ways that benefit not only our district, but the entire commonwealth. I look forward to working with my colleagues, and I’m ready to get to work and start tackling some of the tough issues facing our state.”
The House Banking and Insurance Committee addresses legislation aimed at keeping funds invested in Kentucky banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions safe as well as ensuring that state laws properly address the various types of insurers operating in Kentucky.
The House Health and Family Services Committee is now divided into two separate committees. The separation symbolizes the legislature’s commitment to improving access to health care services. However, it also provides additional oversight to Medicaid spending, which accounts for $11.5 billion annually. This standing committee will also incorporate the work formerly performed by the Medicaid Oversight Subcommittee. The new Health Services Committee will focus on health care and delivery matters such as public health, Medicaid, mental health and health facilities.
House Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing, and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our Commonwealth.”
Justice serves the state’s 94th House District, which includes all of Letcher County, and portions of Harlan and Pike counties.