With the end of 2022, comes the end of a completely Democratic Party-controlled Pike County Fiscal Court.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, who will be the lone Democrat on the court, said that, despite the party differences, he’s looking forward to working with the new Republican commissioners as they and the county face several challenges in the new year.
“The outgoing court and I weren’t always in agreement,” Jones said. “But we made an agreement before we took office that we weren’t going to make a spectacle out of the fiscal court in public.
“Personal disagreements should not be aired, and the fiscal court meetings would not turn into tabloid or reality television,” Jones said. “We had a lot of disagreements, but we were able to work together, find common ground and there was a lot of give and take.”
The new court will consist of Jones and incoming commissioners Ronald Scott (District 1), Clinard Adkins (District 2) and Orville Blackburn (District 3).
Jones said that a lot of the past administration’s time was spent dealing with COVID.
“It was remarkable that we were able to continue government services through the pandemic with no breaks in operations in solid waste or the road departments and public works,” Jones said. “Given the fact that at times we had so many people out in solid waste either sick or in quarantine that at times it was really hard to pick up the garbage just because of the lack of manpower.”
Jones said the reorganization of certain departments has improved services to county residents.
“We reorganized the entire solid waste department,” Jones said. “We put a manager in at the landfill who has done a great job cutting way down on the environmental violations that the county was getting before we came into office.
“We’ve got new administration in the solid waste office,” Jones said. “They’ve been more efficient in collecting bills and about making sure the serve is being done correctly.”
Jones said another accomplishment during the last four years was the development of a safety department,” Jones said. “We have a safety director is a certified OSHA trainer and when we came into office there was not safety program and we had
employees working on heavy equipment with no hard hats, no reflective apparel and waring tennis shoes instead of hard toed shoes and we’re proud to say that we have one of the best safety programs of any county in Kentucky and that has brought our workers compensation rate down because our accidents have gone down.”
Jones also addressed the expenditures to purchase equipment for the solid waste and road departments.
“We’ve replaced a lot of the aging equipment that was unreliable in both departments,” Jones said. “If you don’t have the equipment, you can’t do the work.
“When we came in, there were times we couldn’t get the garbage picked up because of breakdowns,” Jones said. “There were times we couldn’t get the road work done due to the lack of reliable equipment.”
Jones said another major obstacle the outgoing court had to deal with was four flooding events in 17 months.
“We had two this year alone, one in January and the other on July 28 so we had two in less than eight months and two in the calendar year 2021,” Jones said. “It seems a lot of the time we’ve been playing catch up because of having to deal with the flood events and the last flood event in July resulted in $20 million plus in damages to county roads, bridges and infrastructure and it’s going to take time to repair all of that.”
Jones said one of the big issues the incoming court will have to face is the replacement of aging bridges.
“We had planned to address this during the current administration, but we weren’t able to get to because of COVID and the flood events, it just put us on our heels,” Jones said. “We could never get caught up and get focused on replacing some of the bridges that needed to be replaced even though we spent a lot of money on our roads as we paved more in the last four years than the 12 years before that.”
Jones said when the county purchased a new paver and roller, and even though some of the larger jobs are still contracted out, those purchases are saving the county money.
“We are saving somewhere around $6,000 a mile by doing paving in-house,” Jones said. “So, the more we can do inhouse the more we can put down and where you go from paving 12 to 15 miles a year to paving 60 miles a year, that’s a huge difference.”
Jones said despite the obstacles the outgoing court had to face, the county is moving ahead on several projects.
“We got $3.1 million committed to the Wolfpit industrial site, we’re in the process of finalizing the technical drawings and application for the landfill expansion and it’s going to be close whether we can get the design done, get the project let out for bid, get the financing in place and get the first phase of the expansion done before this landfill is full,” he said.
Jones said it has taken over four years to get the permitting done on the landfill expansion.
“They just don’t hand out those permits for landfills or a landfill expansion,” Jones said. “Just the technical things that has to be done, engineering that has to be done, the designs that have to be done and then we had to go back and do things in this permit application that we didn’t anticipate like getting mineral rights, working on relocation of gas lines, so this will be a huge project the incoming court has to tackle but when it’s done, we won’t have to worry about solid waste disposal for the next 50 years or more.”
Jones said the court has been able to continue to fund the county fire departments, the senior citizens program and other programs.
“We were able to secure the funding for a new Pikeville Senior Citizens Center and just last week we broke ground for that new facility,” Jones said. “I look forward to working with the new commissioners in continuing to improve Pike County for the residents.”
According to the judge-executive’s office, a special Pike County fiscal court meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6.