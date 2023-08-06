Rumors involving a Pike County commissioner were addressed during the Pike County Fiscal Court Aug. 1 meeting.
According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, rumors about Commissioner Orville Blackburn stepping down from his position have been circulating recently.
“There’s a lot of rumors in politics,” said Jones. “And I think there’s been some rumors that have been started unfairly about Commissioner Blackburn.”
Over the last seven months, Jones said, Blackburn has been working diligently, particularly on addressing road issues, for his district.
Officials often go out in the county to look at projects, Jones said, and they may go unseen.
Just because they haven’t been seen in the area, Jones continued, doesn’t mean they weren’t there.
Despite Blackburn’s work for the district, Jones said, rumors of him resigning have surfaced.
Commissioner Ronald Scott said multiple people have asked him about Blackburn quitting.
“I think I’ve had 50 people ask me that,” said Scott.
Blackburn addressed the rumors.
“I will be staying full term,” Blackburn said. “Everybody’s been saying I was going to quit, but I’ll be staying.”
Jones said that is good news for the people in Pike County.
“I look forward to working with you for the next three years and five months,” said Jones. “We’ve got a lot done and we’ve got a lot more to do.”
With so much misinformation out there, Jones said, it is important to address these issues and put the rumors to rest.
“Hopefully that will quell all those rumors out there,” said Jones.
Scott agreed.
“I’m glad he put that out in the open,” said Scott. “That way we get that on that table and go on.”
The next fiscal court meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.