A Pike Circuit Court judge has ruled that a local attorney submitted a document containing false information in a lawsuit in which he was representing a black lung victim against the 3M Company.
According to court documents, on March 24, attorneys Michael B. Martin of Houston, Texas, and Johnny Givens of Ridgeland, Mississippi, filed a motion asking Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall to stay the cases filed by miners against 3M and other manufacturers related to dust masks for use in mining in which the miners are also represented by their co-counsel, local attorney Glenn Martin Hammond.
The three attorneys are representing more than 60 miners in their cases against the company, alleging the dust masks they used in their jobs did not protect them from black lung.
Hall, on March 9, granted a dismissal motion by 3M related to an affidavit filed by Hammond in the case against 3M filed by Johnny Wilson and his wife.
According to Hall’s dismissal order, Wilson’s case, due to the statute of limitations, had to be filed by Jan. 6, 2020, but the case was not filed until three months later.
Hammond, the order said, is shown by the court records to have been actively seeking medical records regarding Wilson’s black lung disease on Jan. 3, 2019. During the course of the case, Hall wrote, Hammond filed an affidavit explaining his reasons for seeking the medical records. In the affidavit, documents said, Hammond said he had sought the medical records in relation to a workers’ compensation case, not in relation to the dust mask case.
Hall wrote in the order that 3M company “has conclusively shown that Mr. Hammond’s affidavit was materially false” and that the court “finds no genuine issue of material fact in this regard.”
“Taking the documents and depositions of record in the light most favorably to the plaintiffs, the Wilsons, through Mr. Hammond, knew or should have known by Jan. 3, 2019, that they had claims against 3M Company and others for the alleged failure to dust masks to work properly,” Hall wrote. “The Wilsons’ claims were not filed until over 14 months later, on March 17, 2020, when Mr. Wilson and his wife, through Mr. Hammond, along with over 60 other injured miners filed Action No. 20-CI-00382 in this court, from which this action was separated.”
As a result, Hall ruled, the Wilsons’ claims are barred by the statute of limitations.
Subsequently, Martin and Givens filed the motion on March 24 asking Hall to stay all cases in which Hammond is representing dust mask defendants against 3M.
According to documents, on March 16, Martin and Givens traveled to Hammonds’ Pikeville office to investigate Hall’s ruling and became aware, for the first time, that Hammond Law Offices maintained separate paper files of clients referred to the firms for which Martin and Givens work.
During that visit, the documents said, Martin and Givens discovered documents they had not known existed which sparked concern that other plaintiffs’ files might contain documents not provided to them.
Records said that, on March 21, Martin sent a letter to Hammond instructing him to preserve any and all original documents in the files so that the firms could conduct a review, and the two men arrived on March 22 to conduct a file review of the previously undisclosed paper files. Because of the number of files, documents said, the attorneys boxed the files up and prepared them to be shipped to Martin’s law firm in Texas, with the provision that the documents would be returned to Hammond after they were copied/scanned.
When Martin and Givens arrived the next day to pick up the boxes, documents said, Hammond instructed them he was unable to allow them to ship the paper files and requested an ethics opinion from the Kentucky Bar association’s ethics advisor as to whether he could release the files.
“In the Wilson case, the Martin Walton Law Firm vigorously opposed the Defendant’s Motion to Strike Hammond’s affidavit because critical documents showing that the Wilsons retained Hammond on May 10, 2018 for a product liability dust mask case were never disclosed to Mr. Martin or Mr. Givens,” Martin and Givens wrote in their motion requesting a stay. “These critical documents were removed from the file sent electronically to the Martin Walton Law Firm and concealed from Mr. Martin and Mr. Givens. During the pendency of the motion for summary judgment (and trial preparations), these documents continued to be concealed from both Mr. Martin and Mr. Givens, causing them to oppose a motion which should not have been opposed.
“While the denial of Mr. Wilson’s medical bills by his workers compensation carrier in the amount of $233,000 also occurred in 2018, this coincidental occurrence was used by Hammond as camouflage, to hide his own misconduct,” they continued. “Consequently, Hammond misled the court. Hammond misled Mr. Martin and Mr. Givens, who were acting, in good faith, for and on behalf of the Wilson family.”
Hammond said in a statement that the summary judgment had been previously heard on the statute of limitations issue with a favorable decision resulting on behalf of the Wilsons prior to the latest ruling.
“We are extremely disappointed in the court’s subsequent decision,” Hammond said in the statement. “We believe that information that is in the record was mistakenly overlooked or not given due consideration.
“We will continue to look at all options on behalf of our clients and represent their best interests,” he continued. “I have spent my entire professional career fighting for those who have worked so hard and needed a voice in their difficult times against corporations who have profited at their expense. I have always worked hard in following the law in representing my clients and their legitimate cases and will continue to do so.”