The proposed budget for Pike County fiscal year 2023-2024 includes a focus on updating parks and community centers, a raise for county employees and updated equipment for the road department.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones presented the proposed budget to the fiscal court during an April 27 special meeting.
Although the proposed budget is very conservative, Jones said, it doesn’t lack in expected expenditures.
“This is the biggest budget in terms of expected expenditures in many years,” said Jones.
One major focus in the proposed budget is updating county parks, senior citizens centers and community centers.
“A lot of our infrastructure is very old … and we’re starting to see significant expenditures,” said Jones. “We’re trying to get ahead of that.”
The proposed budget also includes a two percent cost of living increase for all county employees.
This is the first budget Jones has proposed, he said, that includes an increase in pay for county employees.
“Inflation has had a significant impact on wages for county employees as well,” said Jones. “I think two percent would be a reasonable amount.”
Approximately $2 million is included in the proposed budget for purchasing equipment for the road department.
The road department is responsible for at least 1,000 miles of county roads, Jones said, which requires equipment to maintain.
“The simple fact of the matter is, when we have 1,000 miles of county roads, we can’t take care of them without equipment,” he said.
The proposed budget is only a projection, Jones said, based on historical data and revenue generated in past years.
“It is just that- a projection,” said Jones. “Obviously revenue could come in higher, or it could come in lower.”
The budget is the most important thing the fiscal court is tasked to take care of, Jones said, as the county cannot operate without it.
“The main job of the fiscal court is to pass and enact the budget,” Jones said.
Jones said he is expecting to have the first reading of the proposed budget by the second week of May, and he hopes to pass the budget with any changes that need to be made by the end of May.
This will ensure the budget will be ready to be sent to the state in June, Jones said.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 2.