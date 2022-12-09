Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones and other county officials continue to take aim at those who continue to fill illegal garbage dumps and illegally dispose of trash in the county.
During the Pike Fiscal Court’s Dec. 6 special meeting, the court approved a low bid of $31,400 by JMS Services of Phelps to clean up five illegal dumps — at Ky. 2095, Ky. 199, Ky. 194, East Big Creek Road and Bent Mountain Road.
Pike County Purchasing Director Greg Fannin said the cleanups are funded through grants, but that it’s an ongoing problem.
“There’s still a lot of people who don’t appreciate the beauty of where we live,” he said.
Jones said during the meeting that the county continues to fight against illegal dumping.
“I thought there were more people in the county that understood how important solid waste management was, how important it was to keep our county clean,” he said. “I was wrong. We’ve caught hundreds of people illegally dumping and littering in the last four years. There’s an element of people who think they shouldn’t have to pay a garbage bill, they ought to just throw it in a creek. Those people don’t care about the future of this county. Those people don’t care about the future of the region.”
Jones also defended the current Pike County commissioners, all of whom were defeated by their Republican challengers in the November general election, saying that their decision to raise collection rates saved the county’s solid waste system.
“(The commissioners have) taken a lot of heat over trying to save a solid waste system that has been neglected,” he said. “There’s a lot of people out there that had a role in almost breaking it. These guys had the courage to do something that a lot of people didn’t. There were people that took coal severance tax to subsidize solid waste so these people didn’t have to make a vote to raise the rates.”
Jones said previous courts spent approximately $1.8 million in coal severance subsidizing the solid waste system, meaning that money was not able to be used for economic development or other purposes.
“They squandered our future, they squandered our seed money, they squandered our economic development resources so they did not have to make a hard vote,” Jones said.
Jones also asked Pike County Solid Waste Supervisor Chuck Morley about the status of the county’s landfill, which has been the focus of work and planning due to concerns about it becoming filled to capacity in coming years.
“We’re probably about two and a half years from being full,” Morley said. “We were getting very close.”
Jones pointed out that an extension granted by the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear in the wake of flooding has given the county approximately a year to resolve the landfill issues.
“If we hadn’t had this emergency extension from the flooding, you’d probably be down somewhere around a year, a year-and-a-half,” Jones said.
The permitting process is still about four to six months out, with a minimum of a year to construction, Morley said.
“It’s going to be close,” he said.