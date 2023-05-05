A motion for road foremen to drive their work vehicles home led to a challenge from Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones to the county commissioners, who said that allowing it would be abuse of the taxpayers.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court (PCFC) May 2 meeting, Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins made a motion for the road foremen to drive their work vehicles home to make up for a pay discrepancy they are currently experiencing.
Allowing take-home vehicles, Jones said, would be a step back into the “good ol’ boys” system and an abuse to the taxpayers.
“It is an abuse of the taxpayers for this court to give take-home vehicles back,” said Jones. “If somebody does a job, then pay them.”
The road foremen are much like the sheriff's department, Adkins said, as they are called out to work during late night hours.
“They ain’t much different than the sheriff’s department; they’re called out all hours of the night,” said Adkins. “And they’re working for us for free.”
Jones acknowledged the pay discrepancy among road foremen.
There are supervisors, Jones said, who are making $15,000 less than their employees.
The problem is a result of overtime the road department is working, Jones said, due to the four major storms the county has seen over the past 17 months.
However, Jones said, not all of the road foremen put in the same amount of work and effort.
Jones proposed compensating road foremen for any overtime hours they work beyond 45 hours a week.
This way, Jones said, the county is getting 45 hours of salary from them and the workers are being compensated fairly for the extra hours they put in.
“That does more to help their families than giving them a vehicle to drive home,” said Jones.
The court’s previous decision to do away with take-home vehicles was a good thing for the county, Jones said. Not only did it save 100’s of 1,000’s of dollars, he continued, but it helped restore the public’s faith in the court.
“It has restored credibility for county government,” said Jones. “It has gone a long way to show people we’re not abusing the system.”
The policy of take-home vehicles was abused in the past, he said.
“It was abused non-stop for years,” said Jones. “It’s not fair to see a county vehicle sitting in the parking lot at Food City or Walmart.”
Additionally, Jones said, most people in the county who pay occupational tax do not have the luxury of a company vehicle to drive home.
Jailers who watch dangerous felons do not have a take-home vehicle, Jones said, and Walmart doesn’t provide a vehicle for their employees.
Adkins said there is a difference in the road crew and Walmart workers.
“There’s a difference in working at Walmart and getting called out all hours of the night,” said Adkins. “But it’s whatever you all want to do.”
Jones said giving the road foremen take-home vehicles doesn’t solve the problem of the pay discrepancy.
“At the end of the day, it still doesn’t help solve the problem that people are not being paid for the work that they’re doing,” said Jones. “If you want to work to help the road foremen, pay them for the work that they’re doing.”
Furthermore, Jones said, take-home vehicles pose a huge liability for the county.
“If they have a wreck off the clock in that vehicle … any hope of getting sovereign immunity is out.”
Jones said he is against giving the road foremen take-home vehicles, but ultimately, it was up to the court.
However, he said, if the court approves the motion, he will be there to call them out every time a fuel bill goes up, if a wreck occurs and when maintenance fees come in.
“If the court wants to do that, then that’s fine,” said Jones. “But for the next three and a half years, I’m going to call people out on it.”
Commissioner Orville Blackburn said he would like to explore the option of giving the foremen more money.
“If I was a boss, I’d rather have the money,” said Blackburn.
Jones asked for a second to Adkins’ motion.
There was no second and the motion died.
Jones said the court will assemble a group, including the rad supervisor and county treasurer, to devise a plan to pay the foremen for the overtime hours they work.
“Our county workers should be paid well with good benefits,” said Jones. “But it’s a gimmick, in my opinion, to give five or six road foremen a vehicle.”
Compensation, Jones said, would be fair to those who are putting in the extra work as well as to the taxpayers.
“That’s what this county needs to figure out,” said Jones. “How to help take care of people doing their job.”