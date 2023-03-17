Residents of Jonancy and the surrounding area can now drive on a new permanent bridge along Ky. 610 that replaced the former structure destroyed by the July 2022 floods.
Shantana Woodward, public information officer for Kentucky Transportation Department District 12, said this is a big step in flood recovery efforts.
“People in the area have had a lengthy detour, and so I know everyone is excited to get back open,” she said.
According to Chief District Engineer Mary-Westfall Holbrook, the bridge had to be completely replaced due to the amount of damage it sustained.
“Due to the damage the bridge sustained, we determined a need for replacement,” said Westfall-Holbrook. “We were able to accelerate the design and get a new bridge contracted for construction sooner by staying within the original footprint of the old bridge and avoiding the need for more right of way.”
The new bridge, Woodward said, has a more efficient design than its predecessor.
The previous design had three center support beams, Woodward said, which often trapped debris and kept water from flowing properly. The new design, she said, utilizes a single center support beam with sturdier piers and a 5-inch deck on the 115-foot long structure.
“Ultimately,” said Woodward, “we want to rebuild stronger than before in the places that we can.”
Motorists should continue to use caution and reduce speeds in the area, Woodward said, until asphalt operations are completed this spring.
Woodward said the transportation department is thankful for everyone’s patience as they continue recovery work.
“We’re really appreciative of everyone’s patience as we get built back,” said Woodward.
The damage in district 12 was extensive, Westfall-Holbrook said, and opening this bridge is an encouraging sign of progress.
“District 12 sustained extensive damage to our infrastructure across all our flood-stricken counties,” Westfall-Holbrook said. “The road to rebuilding may seem long, but we’re in it for the long haul, and opening this new bridge is an encouraging sign of progress.”