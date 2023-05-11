Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has announced that Tonya Lanae Johnson has been promoted to the position of market vice president, senior retail lender.
Johnson’s responsibilities, according to a statement from Community Trust, include providing consumer, residential and commercial lending options to new and existing clients, as well as offering a variety of financial solutions to individuals and businesses including the acceptance of time and demand deposits, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes and providing electronic banking and funds transfer services.
Through its subsidiaries, the statement said, Community Trust also offers trust and wealth management services and brokerage services. Her office is located at the Whitesburg Main Office at 155 Main Street in downtown Whitesburg.
Johnson has worked at Community Trust Bank for more than 27 years. She has worked as a teller, CSR, Mortgage Loan Secretary, Mortgage Loan Closer, Executive Secretary, and Commercial Loan Assistant. She graduated from Millard High School and attended the University of Pikeville with an emphasis on business. She resides in Pikeville.