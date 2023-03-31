PAINTSVILLE — Many may not be intimately familiar with the name Jim Ford in Johnson County, but his legacy has left a mark on popular music from outlaw country to funk and soul since the 1960s. Now, a group of fans is pushing to have Ford recognized in the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum.
Ford was born in Johnson County in 1941 and passed away in 2007 in California and has been largely overlooked in the conversation of great singers and songwriters from Eastern Kentucky, according to local music historian Johnny Osborne. Despite being referred to at one point as the “baddest white man on the planet” by Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, Ford never saw massive mainstream success.
Stone was quoted as giving Ford that accolade during a 1971 interview on the Dick Cavett Show, approximately two years after Ford had released his own debut album, “Harlan County.” The album never saw much mainstream success and has remained the only album released during Ford’s lifetime that has both Ford’s performances and writing present.
Although that was Ford’s only mainstream release, his writing credits are extensive and show the impact he had on popular music, with songs recorded by Nick Lowe, Bobby Womack, Bobbie Gentry (often cited as Ford’s one-time girlfriend), Aretha Franklin, the Ventures and others.
“It’s my understanding he was born in Paintsville and his grandmother tried to help raise him and there were eight or nine kids in the house … and he said, ‘I’ve gotta get the hell out of here,’” Osborne said. “He went up north to Michigan to live with his father, who had been in the military, but his father had too many rules and tried to make him follow them, so he hitchhiked down to New Orleans.”
From there, Ford would eventually make his way to California, where he would commingle with a veritable who’s who of 1960s and 70s soul and funk artists, evidenced by a description of a party on Bel Air Road in Los Angeles included on the website of Bear Family Records, the record label responsible for many of the posthumous releases of Ford’s music.
Let's rewind to Los Angeles in the spring 1971. The party inside the big house on 783 Bel Air Road had been going for more than four days. Nobody knew what time of day it was because Sly Stone, who rented the house from John and Michelle Phillips of the Mamas & Papas, didn't allow clocks inside the building. On the living room table there were long lines of white powder, and Ike Turner along with his friend Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, partook,” the description reads. “On a sofa Bobby Womack was getting intimate with a young lady who seemed to have traded both school and parents for a more exciting lifestyle in California. Sly Stone placed guards with machine guns and dogs by the entrance just to make sure nothing interfered with his freaked out life. The fifth Beatle, keyboardist Billy Preston, wore a hat that would make the most flamboyant character from 'Shaft' green with envy while Miles Davis mingled among the crowd. It was rock 'n' roll Babylon. Sly Stone was calm, sitting on a sofa listening to a bearded white guy dressed in overalls who spoke with a down home southern drawl. His name was Jim Ford.”
Ford, who receives approximately 114,000 monthly listeners on Spotify hasn’t been celebrated in Eastern Kentucky despite having spent his time around and influencing many very popular artists. That may be, Osborne said, due to some of the things evident in that description of an event Ford had attended – his hard-partying lifestyle, reclusive nature and lack of mainstream success may have kept him from becoming a household name.
“His cocaine habit. It’s difficult to deal with people when they get on cocaine, they’ll go off on you, and you also have, extremely creative people often have a difficult time conveying what’s (in their mind) to the listener, and when you’re on cocaine, you’re liable to turn a table over over anything,” Osborne said. “It’s said that he would go over to Sly Stone’s mansion … and they were snorting hordes of cocaine. That’s probably what caused it, in my eyes. Drugs again.”
Ford’s death came before what could have sprung a revival of his career – he was scheduled to perform a concert with Nick Lowe (a legend in his own right who cites Ford as his biggest influence) later that year, according to many sources, and Ford had beaten his cocaine habit a few years prior.
According to Osborne, Ford’s earlier work, such as the song “Big Mouth USA,” may even be proto-outlaw country with their mixed messages of religious beliefs and the hard-partying reality of Ford’s life and observations, even among the religious subjects of the song. Osborne said this “fence-walking music” may have contributed to Ford’s lack of popularity as well.
“You’ve got ‘Harlan County,’ it’s got what I call elements of psycho-religion and sort of morphs into outlaw country. Outlaw country to me is fence-walking music, I want to sing about God but I want to get drunk and people can relate to that,” Osborne said. “He goes into a prayer (in ‘Harlan County’) and says, ‘Lord, please take us out of Harlan County.’”
Despite these shortcomings or more prickly aspects of Ford’s personality and lifestyle, Osborne said, Ford was a unique artist, a talented performer, a social commentator and master of arrangement.
“The unique vocal style, the social commentary writing, the humanitarian writing and his ability to arrange music,” Osborne said, adding that the eclecticism of Ford’s art didn’t help his case for mainstream popularity. “It was eclectic and that could be a problem, too. What happened in that time period was, if you didn’t get on the radio, the way people could discover you was in a vinyl record shop.
“People would go in and look through the genres. If you liked rock, you’d look through rock and roll, if you liked gospel, you’d look there,” Osborne continued. “This album, people really didn’t know where to place it. It really could have been placed in every genre.”
It’s still difficult to place Ford’s music squarely within a genre, but the years have been kinder to his music – as the boundaries of what’s considered “country” music have expanded, they are more readily able to accept the broad visions of Ford’s musical legacy, and that may help Osborne and other Ford fans’ case toward having his legacy cemented in the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum. Osborne said that, regardless of how few records Ford may have moved, his legacy is still worth celebrating.
“Because of the high quality of his art and not his record sales. The quality of art should supersede and be more important than record sales,” Osborne said.
For more information on Jim Ford or to purchase physical copies of his works, visit, www.bear-family.com. Ford’s discography is also available on most major streaming services.