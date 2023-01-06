A Jenkins man was arrested on numerous charges on Jan. 3 after he allegedly led police on a
high-speed chase in the Dorton area.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Braxton Whitmore, he was driving northbound on U.S. 23 at Dorton when he observed a 2011 Lexus ES300 traveling southbound at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle, Whitmore wrote, was also “all over the roadway.”
Whitmore wrote that he turned his cruiser and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, at which time the driver of the Lexus, later identified as Jimmy Hunt, 21, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, continued driving southbound.
Whitmore activated his siren, and Hunt continued to flee, the citation said, crossing the centerline and fog lines several times. Further, the citation said, Hunt slammed his brakes on approximately four times possibly in an attempt to cause a wreck with Whitmore’s cruiser.
Hunt, the citation said, turned onto Bear Fork Road and continued to travel at a high rate of speed before turning into a driveway and exited his vehicle without putting it into park. Whitmore wrote that Hunt ran and ignored commands to stop until Whitmore told Hunt that he was going to deploy his Taser, at which point Hunt stopped.
Once handcuffed, the citation said, Hunt told the trooper, “I’m sorry I ran, I just didn’t want to go to jail again because my license is DUI suspended.”
Whitmore confirmed the license suspension, the citation said, and while putting Hunt’s vehicle in park, saw a plastic bottle of vodka in the passenger floorboard, along with a glass pipe with clear crystal-like residue inside of it.
Hunt was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, the citation said, and told the trooper voluntarily, “I smoke meth. I’m not going to lie about it and I smoked approximately three hours ago.”
Hunt was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.