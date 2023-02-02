J.C. Hensley, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Pikeville has accepted an invitation to increase his limited partner holdings in The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm, according to a statement issued Jan. 26.
"I am honored to be invited to increase my ownership in the firm," said Hensley. "I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community."
Hensley, the statement said, joined Edward Jones in 2003 and has served investors in Pikeville for the past 20 years. He is active in the community and currently working with several non-profit organizations in eastern Kentucky and Lexington, the statement said.
Edward Jones currently employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm's 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.
The statement said Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. was created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership. The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. owns Edward D. Jones & Companies, L.L.L.P., which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, as well as other affiliates including the Edward Jones Trust Company, Olive Street Investment Advisors, LLC, Edward Jones SBL, LLC, and an international financial services subsidiary in Canada, Edward Jones (an Ontario limited partnership).
Edward Jones, the statement said, is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022.
Edward Jones' purpose, the statement said, is “to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”
The statement said that, through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and its branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them.
The Edward Jones website is at, edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is, careers.edwardjones.com.