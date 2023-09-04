Invest 606, Eastern Kentucky’s business accelerator and pitch contest, announced in a statement the opening application for its 2024 Cohort.
The Invest 606 pitch contest has a $15,000 cash grand prize, $8,000 second prize, and $4,000 third prize that will be awarded to businesses completing the accelerator. Invest 606 is also celebrating its fifth anniversary with the 2024 Cohort.
The statement said that businesses and entrepreneurs headquartered in the 606-area code can apply to the Invest 606 Accelerator by visiting its website at, www.appalachianky.org/invest606. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. An independent panel of judges will select up to 15 finalists, who will then participate in a six-month flexible and entrepreneur-led accelerator program.
Upon successful completion, the statement said, finalists qualify to pitch in the Invest 606 Pitch Contest in April 2024 where they can win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Over the past four years, the statement said, 41 businesses from 20 counties have participated in Invest 606, representing more than 175 employees and $5 million in revenue.
The mission of Invest 606, the statement said, is to catalyze business growth in the 606 by connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed today and grow tomorrow. Invest 606 is an Impact Investing Initiative of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
For more information, visit, www.appalachianky.org/invest606, or find Invest 606 on Facebook.