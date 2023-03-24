Inmates in the work release program at the Pike County Detention Center recently spruced up the Coal Run Police Department.
“The station was in dire need of some fresh paint and new flooring,” said Police Chief Anthony Maggard. “Mayor Andrew Scott, Police Commissioner Joe Adkins and the other members of the city commission reached out to Pike County Jailer Brian Morris to see if some inmates could be used.”
Morris said was happy to accommodate the request.
“The work release program we have here is perhaps the one program I’m most proud of,” Morris said. “Before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Pike County had the largest work release program in the state and we’re now working back up to that level.”
Even though incarceration is the primary purpose and role of the jail, Morris said rehabilitation plays a major role too.
“Our work release program is a crucial part of our rehabilitation of inmates,” Morris said. “This opportunity to work at the Coal Run police station with painting and laying a new floor not only provided an opportunity for our inmates to use their talents but it saved the citizens of Coal Run money as the city only had to purchase the materials and the inmates provided the labor.”
Maggard and his officers are pleased with the results.
“It definitely brightens up the place,” Maggard said. “The inmates did a great job.”
Morris said the staff member who remained with the inmates as they worked was trained at laying flooring and provided instruction, as needed, to the inmates.
“This is a chance for the inmates to learn a skill that they can perhaps use after their release to get a job,” Morris said. “It can also spur such an interest that the inmate may want to take some classes to learn more.”
The new look inside the police station has had a positive effect on the officers.
“The way the station looked before was kind of depressing and drab,” Officer Ashley Cook said. “Now, with the fresh look, it’s like a breath of fresh air, it really looks good.”
Morris said he has inmates on work release details at various county parks, community centers and other county buildings doing a variety of work.
“The work release program is actually a win, win, win opportunity,” Morris said. “The inmates get time off their sentence and learn a trade to help them get a job after their release, the county and other entities such as the Coal Run police station get a renovation and the citizens' tax money is saved. It’s just a great program.”