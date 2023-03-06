WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — An Inez, Kentucky, man was arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Williamson on March 1 that spread and ultimately destroyed four other structures.
Eugene Kitchen, 54, who grew up in Williamson but currently lists Inez as his residence, was arrested and charged with three counts of arson and multiple counts providing false information to police officers, said Williamson Police Chief J.C. Dotson.
“We got the call at 2:20 p.m. and when we arrived the house was completely engulfed,” Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey said. “The wind at that time was about 10 to 12 miles per hour and the fire had spread to three other houses behind and beside it.”
Those structures were located on Mulberry Street. Carey said the combination of the fire and the wind caused the nearby hillside to spark. The resulting brush fire traveled around the hillside and ignited a fifth fire in a house on the hill above Vinson Street.
“We called in the Division of Forestry,” Carey said. “They came and worked the forest fire and cut fire lines until about 1 a.m.”
To ensure the situation was under control, Carey said, his firefighters were on the scene for 12 hours before they left around 2 a.m. He said late night rains also helped to keep residual flare ups to a minimum. The WFD returned to the scene at 7 a.m. the following morning (March 2).
Williamson Police Chief John Dotson said neighbors reported seeing a man running from the neighborhood shortly before the first fire began.
“Around 4:15 to 4:20, Lt. Grady Dotson and I located a man walking down the four lane (U.S. 119) near the water tower,” Chief Dotson said. “He said that he had not been on Vinson Street. We took him back to the scene and several people there identified him as the person they saw leaving the scene earlier.”
During an interview with Kitchen, Chief Dotson said, Kitchen repeatedly denied setting the fire.
“However, later on he said, ‘If I set a fire, I didn’t do it intentionally,’” Chief Dotson said.
The chief said that Kitchen is a heavy smoker. He was released from Serenity Point earlier in the day and had asked a neighbor if she knew of any rentals available in the area. The neighbor told Kitchen the first house was possibly available for rent and said he walked over to the house.
Chief Dotson said Kitchen was only charged with three counts of arson at the time of his arrest; however, two additional charges will most likely be added because of the final count of structures involved in the fire.