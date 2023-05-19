Two former Pike County residents are facing a federal indictment in Illinois related to allegations that they fraudulently obtained millions of dollars from investors and customers throughout the United States.
Mark Carroll, 47, of Lexington, and Luke Curry, 36, of Bowling Green, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Illinois on six counts of wire fraud.
A statement from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Morris Pasqual said the indictment charges that, in 2018 and 2019, Carroll and Curry created multiple limited liability companies, including Catapult Marketing, LLC and Catapult Funding, LLC, and fraudulently obtained millions of dollars from victims under false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.
“The pair allegedly falsely offered a line of credit to victims in exchange for the victims’ initial deposits of about 20 percent of the loan facility, without actually funding the line of credit,” the statement said.
The indictment also alleges that Carroll and Curry fraudulently entered into private loan agreements with victims in which Carroll and Curry falsely promised to repay the principal and interest at maturity in exchange for the victims’ loan funds, including guaranteeing rates of return.
The statement said that, according to the charges, Carroll and Curry did not pay the guaranteed rates of returns and did not pay the victims in accordance with the terms of their agreements.
According to the indictment, it is believed that Carroll and Curry obtained at least approximately $3.3 million from the victims in the case.
Court records show that both Carroll and Curry made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Rockford, Illinois on May 17.
This isn’t the first time the men or the companies — Catapult Marketing and Catapult Funding — have been accused of committing fraud.
In April, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall granted a more than $158,000 summary judgment for two Mingo County, West Virginia, residents who filed a lawsuit last year, claiming that Carroll, Curry and the companies, along with a Pike County company — Freedom Consulting, LLC — and Pike County resident Daniel Oliver, committed fraud.
According to the lawsuit, filed in April 2022, one plaintiff had deposited $50,000 with Freedom Consulting in October, 2020, with the expectation the money would be repaid in April 2021 with interest. In addition, that plaintiff maintained an a $57,000 investment with Freedom Consulting to be repaid in November 2021.
The second plaintiff, the lawsuit said, deposited $50,000 with Freedom Consulting to be repaid in September 2021 with interest.
The lawsuit claimed the agreements set forth that the funds would be used for capital investments, including crypto currency trading/investing and other projects.
However, the lawsuit said, it is believed the defendants failed to set up any type of investments. Instead, the money was diverted to Catapult Funding, Catapult Marketing, Luke Curry and/or Mark Carroll, the lawsuit said. One plaintiff, the lawsuit said, did write a check directly to “Catapult” at the direction of Daniel Oliver and Freedom Consulting.
The lawsuit said Oliver told the plaintiffs that he was soliciting money on behalf of the remaining defendants to be used in projects in the community, but the loan structure required that the plaintiffs enter into loan agreements with Freedom Consulting.
The lawsuit said one project the plaintiffs believe the funding was used to complete was the Belfry High School Football Field.
After Belfry High School began attempts to raise funds to secure new artificial turf for the field, the lawsuit said, it was reported that the project was approximately 75 percent funded and, soon thereafter, the name of the football field was changed from CAM Stadium to the “Haywood Stadium” and “Curry and Carroll Field.”
The lawsuit said the plaintiffs believe a proposed water project at Hardy Park which never materialized was another project that was to be completed with the funding.
“Presumably, the money solicited from Plaintiff’s would in whole or in part be used for projects such as these,” the lawsuit said. “As expected, the Hardy Park project never came to fruition.”
The lawsuit claimed that Curry was “intertwined” with James D. Noland, a person the Federal Trade Commission labeled a “serial pyramid promoter” when the FTC temporarily shut down a company Noland operated in January 2020.
“Curry used his (previous) experience to prey on persons such as the plaintiffs to defraud them out the money invested,” the lawsuit said, adding Oliver served as the conduit.
When Curry filed for bankruptcy in the Western District of Kentucky, the lawsuit claimed, he asserted he had up to $50,000 in assets, while being saddled with liabilities ranging between $1 million and $10 million.
The default judgment was entered, according to court documents, as none of the defendants filed a timely answer in the matter.
As part of the statement on the Illinois charges, it was announced that the FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims of the alleged fraud schemes associated with the defendants in this case.
The FBI is legally mandated to identify crimes it investigates. Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law. Responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim, the statement said.
If you believe you are a potential victim who has not yet been contacted, email, finfraud2023@FBI.GOV, or call, 1-800-CALL-FBI. Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.