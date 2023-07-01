The following offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday:
• Offices in the Pike County Courthouses in Pikeville, Belfry, and Phelps
• Pike County Road Department
• Pike County Solid Waste Department will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday, July 5. Remainder of the week will be picked up one day later than regular schedule
• Pike County Animal Shelter
• Pike County Sheriff's Office
• Pike County PVA's Office
• Pike County Clerk's Office
• Pike County Judicial Center
• Pikeville city officers
• Coal Run city offices
• Elkhorn City offices
• Pike County Libraries (all branches)
• The regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 4, has been canceled. There will be a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 11, in the Fiscal Courtroom on the second floor of the Pike County Courthouse, 146 Main Street, Pikeville.
• The Mountain Water District office will be closed July 4 due to the observance of the Independence Day holiday. Normal office operations will resume at 8 a.m. on July 5. The district apologizes for any inconvenience.