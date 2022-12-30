The people of Eastern Kentucky will have a new voice in the 2023 legislative session.
Newly elected 94th State Rep. Jacob Justice said he is ready to go to Frankfort and make sure the people in his district are being heard.
The upcoming legislative session is not a budgeting session, Justice said, therefore it will be more policy-based.
One issue Justice he will be focusing on in the upcoming session is education.
“I am pro-teacher, 100 percent,” Justice said, as he and his wife both have a long line of educators in their families.
While education is important to him, Justice said, tax reform will likely be on the forefront of the upcoming session.
“I think we’re going to tackle tax reform in some regard,” said Justice. “I think we’re going to continue to decrease the income tax on the working people in Kentucky.”
Kentucky needs some kind of tax reform, Justice said, where working men and women are not being heavily taxed.
“A decrease in the
income tax would be a positive thing,” Justice said. “But what I don’t necessarily agree with is hitting that working person in another realm of life even harder.”
Taxes on services such as limousine services and pet grooming would be acceptable, Justice said. However, taxing things such as milk, food and medicine is not.
“It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Justice said. “I think about our most vulnerable populations … people that are already on a fixed income. If you’re going to jack up the tax on milk, food and medications, that is totally wrong in my opinion.”
Justice said other states, such as Tennessee and North Carolina, have done an “amazing job” in switching over to a more consumer-based tax model, and that is something he will be focusing on for Kentucky.
One of the most important issues to Justice, he said, is healthcare and better access to it.
“We have a totally broken system as far as insurance goes,” said Justice.
Although access to insurance has improved, Justice said, access to healthcare has not. If anything, Justice said, access to healthcare has gotten worse.
State insurance companies that work through Medicaid are not even covering the cost of seeing patients, Justice said, causing many healthcare providers to no longer accept those insurances.
People need more than just insurance, Justice said, they need actual access to care.
Current policies are also creating difficulties for healthcare providers to develop relationships with their patients, Justice said.
“It’s a broken system and there’s not really enough light shone on it,” said Justice. “It’s something I really care about and it is something that needs to be fixed.”
Justice said he is unsure of what to expect when he goes to Frankfort, as this will be his first time in this position, however, he said he will do whatever he can to make sure the people in the 94th District are heard.
“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” said Justice. “But I will try my hardest and do whatever I think is best for the people of Eastern Kentucky.”