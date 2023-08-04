Belfry Elementary School will implement a new educational model as it welcomes students back on Aug. 9. However, this “new” concept is a centuries-old concept used in England — establishing houses within the school.
“Belfry Elementary is a very large school,” said BES Principal Jill Maynard. “It has always been my goal to make sure all our students feel like they are always everything we do and that we maintain a strong sense of unity.
“But that does not always happen,” she continued. “We have learned through surveys that there are students who do feel left out. It is usually pretty consistent with around five students or less each year. That concerns me. I don’t care if it was just one student. In my opinion that is too many.”
With a population of around 600 students, Belfry Elementary is among the largest elementary schools in Pike County.
Maynard, who has been principal at BES for 15 years, has always sought new ideas to build strong bonds between the school and the students. Earlier this year, she attended a professional development conference for Kentucky principals. Her curiosity was piqued by a presentation from a school in Ashland.
Ron Clark Academy
This school had created a house system as modeled by the Atlanta-based Ron Clark Academy. Maynard took a few teachers to Ashland to learn more about the system. The small contingent liked what they saw in place there and the results the school was achieving. With new excitement swirling through her mind, Maynard took 20 Belfry Elementary teachers on a type of educational field trip to the Ron Clark Academy in early July to learn more about the house system.
The school’s namesake began his teaching career in rural North Carolina, Maynard said. Clark researched the British educational house system and used his findings to recreate a house system in his own classroom. In terms of class unity and performance test results, his house classroom setting demonstrated very high results on a consistent basis.
Clark then wanted to see if the house model would work in other demographic settings. He obtained a teaching position at a school in New York City’s Harlem borough. The background of students at this school had polar differences than the students at his more prosperous working middle class school in North Carolina.
Once again, he set up a house system in an individual classroom. Once again, he had similar, if not better results, taking the worst classroom in the school and transforming it into the best, Maynard said.
From there, Clark moved to Atlanta where he founded the Ron Clark Academy with Kim Bearden. The new private school used the house model throughout all classes, grades and ages as the foundation of its educational program. Students at the Ron Clark Academy hail from all socio-economic ranges with diverse personal and cultural backgrounds.
Since its opening in 2007, the school has been very successful in producing students with documented test scores with high results, demonstrated student leadership; unified student bonds.
Eight houses equal one family
The Ron Clark Academy has students assigned to eight houses and BES will be using the same model, Maynard said.
“Our theme this year is: Eight houses equal one family,” she said. “This creates eight smaller components within the one larger school. Our size has always been a problem. We want all of our students to feel loved and we think the houses will make sure everyone is included.”
The eight houses will consist of students from every grade level from kindergarten through fifth grade, said BES Dean of Students Kately Schram. She and Maynard explained that they will be placed into houses on a random basis and not any type of formalized selection process.
Each student, at the beginning of the school year, will spin a large wheel divided into eight segments — one section for each house. Students will remain in that house throughout their academic career at Belfry Elementary.
“Our hope is that it will create a big brother/big sister environment where our fourth- and fifth-grade students mentor and help younger students,” Maynard said. “They will have regular house meetings, opportunities to earn points for their respective houses and even have friendly competitions between houses. They will learn about each other and have lots of fun at the same time.”
Community building
According to both the Ron Clark Academy and the Ashland school, the house system fosters community development among the students that extends from the individual houses to the entire school.
“A counselor we met down with said the mental health benefit of the house system is that it becomes small communities of positive relationships,” Schram said. “Everything they are doing in their house meetings is positive. They are learning cheers together. If they are at school every day or if they have met a goal, they have mini celebrations throughout the week. They have positive connections.
“It unites them,” she continued. “Their houses, their colors, their songs, their mascots unite them. Our hope is that they will carry those positive interactions with them and that every student will have a sense of belonging.”
Maynard said students are now faced with many struggles such as anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts which have never been as prevalent as they are with the current generation of students.
“Those have even gotten worse since the isolation and separation we went through with COVID,” Maynard said. “Stronger relationships and the feeling: ‘I belong somewhere,’ decreases those issues.”
Schram said the house system BES is implanting is in line with a new protocol being used by the Pike County Board of Education, which is trying to meet each student at their unique perspectives with a focus on “crews and causes.”
“Our house system gives each of our students a good crew,” she said.
In addition to relationships with other students, Maynard and Schram said that all teachers will be divided into houses and will help lead and mentor students. Parents will also be encouraged to take part in activities throughout the school year as honorary members of the house in which their child is a member.
Not ‘Harry Potter’
When most in the United States think of a school being divided into houses, their minds automatically turn to the “Harry Potter” book and movie series. However, Maynard and Schram are quick to refute that.
“This has nothing whatsoever to do with ‘Harry Potter,’” Maynard said. “It has nothing to do with witchcraft or sorcery. There will be no wands and incantations. It is simply based on an educational model used in the United Kingdom.
Maynard said the author is British and used the educational system — which includes the house system — when she developed the main setting for her books.
Eight houses
The following are the houses into which the students at Belfry Elementary School will be divided this year. Each house has a name based on a specific character strength. The names are derived from many different languages such as Latin, Japanese, Indian, French. Each house will have a color, crest and many other identifying trademarks. Those houses are:
• Altruismo, the giver, black;
• Amistad, friendship, red;
• Isibindi, courage, green;
• Nukumori, kindness, purple;
• Onraka, unity, orange;
• Protos, success, turquoise;
• Reveur, the house of dreamers, blue; and
• Sollevare, the house of uplifting, gold.