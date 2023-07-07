Improvement, resurfacing project on Ky. 197 set to begin July 10

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) scheduled to begin July 10 in Pike County.
The work site begins at mile point 6.7 near Bartleytown Rd and extends to mile point 15.2 near Pond Branch Road. In addition to the HSIP project, Crews will resurface a portion of Ky. 197 starting near Upper Pigeon Branch (mile point 4.2) and extending to just above the Ky. 195 intersection at Ashcamp.
This project will include various work to improve driving conditions along Ky. 197, such as guardrail installation, ditching, pipe clean-outs and replacements, roadside regrading, new signage, striping, and other items during the project's five-month time frame.
The project will finish sometime in November. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with some possible weekend work. Construction on more significant improvements will require lane closures. KYTC will notify the public of closures and traffic impacts as the project progresses.
The contractor, Mountain Enterprises, will work on the HSIP and resurfacing projects back to back. All schedules are subject to weather conditions.
Motorists should prepare for delays and seek alternate routes when closures are announced.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/, KYTCD12 or sign up for alerts via email or text by, visiting https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.