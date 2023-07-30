Authorities responded July 29 to a report of a human skull being found in Elkhorn City.
Elkhorn City Police responded after children fishing found what they believed was a human skull.
Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel also responded to the location on Russell Street behind the Elkhorn City Elementary School.
According to Kevin Hall, Pike County coroner, the skull was discovered in the water, not along the creek bank.
“The kids found the skull while fishing,” Hall said. “No other remains were found, just the skull.”
It’s unknown where the skull originated from, but the creek is prone to flooding.
“We don’t know where this skull came from,” Hall said. “It could have come from Virginia or Kentucky — we don’t know.”
Hall said the skull will be taken to Frankfort to the State Medical Examiner’s Office so the state forensic anthropologist can examine it.
“We may have more information after the examination is completed,” Hall said. “But we may never know who it was.”