Mark A. Gooch, vice chairman, president and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., has announced the promotion of Tabitha L. Hopkins to the position of assistant vice president /wire room manager of Community Trust Bank Inc.
Hopkins is responsible for the organization and management of the wire transfer function, including the transfer and preparation of incoming, outgoing and internal funds transfers for Community Trust Bank and its customers. Her office is located at 346 North Mayo Street in Pikeville.
Hopkins has worked at Community Trust Bank for more than 13 years. She is a graduate of Shelby Valley High School in Pike County.
Hopkins resides in Shelbiana.