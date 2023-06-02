The 18th Hillbilly Christmas in July, Randy Jones Memorial ride for the kids will be held July 15, 2023.
Event organizer Jimmy Kinney said this year’s ride will have some new elements.
“Hillbilly Christmas in July raises funds to benefit children in need at Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center in Lexington,” Kinney said. “This year, we’ve added some incentives for people to register early.”
Those incentives add up to $2,500 in cash giveaways.
“Let me be clear, the giveaway money is being donated by several sponsors and not from the funds raised for the kids,” Kinney said. “The first drawing of $500 will take place at 9:30 a.m. before the ride starts at Mineshaft Harley-Davidson, so to be eligible for that drawing people have to be pre-registered.”
Additional $500 drawings will take place during the stops along the ride.
“The thing to remember is you have to be registered and present to win,” Kinney said. “So, folks need to pre-register.”
You don’t have to have a motorcycle to participate in the ride either.
“This ride is open to Jeeps, classic cars and trucks, and just about any vehicle, as long as you pay the registration fee,” Kinney said.
In addition to the ride, a concert featuring Drake Milligan will be held at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg on June 23.
“This young man is an upcoming country music star,” Kinney said. “We appreciate the Swagtones opening up the concert too.”
“Ticket for the concert are on sale now by calling the MAC or on their website at www.macarts.com,” Kinney said. “This is another way to raise money for the kids so I hope people will get their tickets early.”
What has become a tradition with the ride, people can purchase tickets for the opportunity to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The drawing for the bike will be held at the end of the ride at the MAC.
“People can purchase tickets for the Harley now,” Kinney said. “A $10 ticket could win you a beautiful Harley and all the proceeds will go to helping the kids at the Shriners Hospital for Children.”
For additional information, you can visit their website at, www.HillbillyChristmasinJuly.org, or call, (606) 226-0726, or, (606) 205-5134.
“It’s all for the kids,” Kinney said. “As of the beginning of this year, there were 323 Pike County children being helped at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington.
“In the six counties around and including Pike, there are 1,086 children being helped,” Kinney said. “Statewide, there are 14,918 children receiving help, so the need is great.”
If you have a child or know of a child who needs help, call Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington at, 1-800-668-4634, for general information or, 1-800-444-8314, for a new patient appointment. No referrals are required.