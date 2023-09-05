Pike Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman has been named Pikeville’s next city manager.
His selection was announced during a special city commission meeting on Sept. 1.
“This was a nationwide search for a new city manager,” Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said. “We sent out numerous invites and advertisements and we got 28 applications, and we narrowed those down to four.
“Two of those were from Kentucky, one from Virginia and one from Utah,” Carter said. “Those four then took an assessment test and were interviewed by the commissioners and myself and let me tell you, Reggie knocked it out of the ballpark.”
Carter said the Kentucky League of Cities was highly impressed at how well Hickman scored on the assessment.
The commissioners, along with Carter, commended Interim City Manager Brad Slone for stepping in to fulfill the position while the search was underway.
“Brad stepped up big time and he’s not here tonight because he was in training, but I know Reggie and Brad have talked several times and Brad is excited about the selection,” Carter said.
The vote for hiring Hickman was unanimous.
“Let me say thank you to the commissioners and mayor for this opportunity,” Hickman said. “I have spoken to Brad and he and I meshed very quickly and I’m looking forward to working with him, he is a great guy.
“I also like to thank Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones for the opportunity to serve as deputy judge,” Hickman said. “I will continue to work with him in the next few weeks as we wrap up the projects that I am involved with.”
Hickman is involved with several ongoing projects within the county, one of which is the landfill expansion project.
“The county landfill expansion project is in the technical phase right now and once that is completed, permits will be given and the construction phase can begin,” Hickman said. “And that’s really a project that also affects the Xurt of Pikeville along with the county.”
Hickman said he hopes to finish up the county projects he’s involved in by the end of September.
“I’m very appreciative that the city has allowed me to complete those county projects as I transition over to the city manager role,” Hickman said.
The hiring of Hickman concludes a nationwide search that began with the abrupt resignation of former city manager Philip Elswick.
“I am excited to serve the community of Pikeville and look forward to working with this strong team to expand and develop services for Pikeville,” Hickman said.