On May 10 Pikeville Medical Center Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer Cheryl Hickman received the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.
This award, according to a statement from PMC, was created to recognize nurses who have devoted their entire life's work to the compassionate care of others. The award was presented to her during National Nurses Week by Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Rainey.
The DAISY Award was started by the DAISY Foundation, a non-profit organization founded to honor nurses who provide exceptional care to patients and their families. Today, the DAISY Foundation proudly recognizes nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers — from nursing students through lifetime achievement.
Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, and advocating for their patients while promoting the positive image of nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to all nurses throughout their careers.
Hickman became a registered nurse (RN) in 1975 and has worked at PMC for nearly 50 years. She has served in several staff and leadership roles throughout her career. She has been a pioneer in the field of nursing at PMC, the statement said.
“I was so honored to present the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award to Cheryl,” said Rainey. “She was and continues to be my mentor throughout my nursing career. It was fitting to save the best award for last during Nurses Week, and I’m so glad Cheryl was the recipient.”
Honorees must hold consistent values for both their institution and The Daisy Foundation.
The distinguished nurse whose career has been in clinical practice, administration and/or education always promotes a positive image of the nursing profession. This person demonstrates and actively engages in the professional development of all staff, encourages the advancement of nurses and must advocate for patient safety above all and is required to have at least 25 years of service.
The DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award allows staff to express gratitude and recognize the legacies that have sustained and shaped the nursing heritage, the statement said.