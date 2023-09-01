Hickman named Pikeville city manager

During a special meeting of the Pikeville City Commission Sept. 1, Pike Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman was selected as the next Pikeville city manager.
The move ended a two-month long search for a city manager following the abrupt resignation on June 30 of Philip Elswick.
Brad Slone, deputy city manager of operations, has been acting as interim city manager during the search process.
Hickman has served as deputy judge-executive since Judge-Executive Ray Jones' administration took office.
Previously, according to a statement from the City of Pikeville, Hickman was the president and COO of Brock McVey Company. He also served as a branch manager, branch coordinator and executive vice president for the company.
“We are excited about this announcement and welcome Reggie to his new role,” said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “The position of city manager serves a very important role in our city, and I firmly believe Reggie is the best person for the job. Reggie’s most recent work at Pike County will greatly benefit Pikeville and the entire region by enhancing the relationship between city and county government even further.
Hickman is a native of Pike County and studied at Eastern Kentucky University. Hickman has worked as an EMT and certified respiratory therapist at Pikeville Methodist Hospital. He and his wife, Cheryl Hickman, have three daughters and four grandsons.
“I appreciate the vote of confidence that the mayor and commissioners have placed in me to be the city manager of Pikeville,” said Hickman. “I am excited to serve the community of Pikeville and look forward to working with this strong team to expand and develop services for Pikeville.”