Edward Jones financial advisor J.C. Hensley of Pikeville has been named to the 2023 list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" in Kentucky by Forbes and SHOOK Research.
Hensley, according to a statement from Edward Jones, was one of only 86 advisors in the entire state of Kentucky recognized and named to the Best-in-State ranking by Forbes.
This is also Hensley's second year in a row to make the Best-in-State ranking.
Hensley has served area investors for the past 20 years.
"This is an incredible honor and a testament to the work I do helping clients realize their dreams. When my clients are successful, so am I," Hensley said. "We are all winners, and I share this award with them. I also am eternally grateful to my extraordinary Branch Office Administrator Kristy Wright for joining me in looking out for our clients' best interests."
To compile the 2023 list of financial advisors named to "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" ranking, the statement said, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 17,500 interviews with nominees. Criteria included revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, use of best practices and approach to working with clients. To learn more about how financial advisors were selected for this recognition, visit, forbes.com
J.C. Hensley's office is located in Coal Run beside Peking Hibachi. For more information, call, (606) 433-9175, or visit, edwardjones.com/jc-hensley.