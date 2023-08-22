Mountain Water District officials testified Aug. 16 in a hearing on whether the Kentucky Public Service Commission will approve the district’s proposed rate increases and surcharge.
During the hearing, the MWD officials answered questions from PSC staff and members, including Chairman Kent A. Chandler and Vice Chair Angie Hatton, regarding the district’s proposal to assess a 15 percent rate increase for water, an 18 percent rate increase for sewer and a $5.61 surcharge over 36 months to directly fund water system improvements.
A large chunk of the hearing was taken up by discussion of the surcharge and the need for water system improvements.
MWD General Manager Tammy Olson testified that the primary purpose of the surcharge is to address the district’s ongoing issues with water loss. The PSC has ordered MWD to get its water loss down to 15 percent.
“We’ve had an ongoing issue for a while that we’ve been working to combat for a while,” she said. “Water loss is very tricky in Pike County … It is not flat topography. It is in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. We have elevation differences of up to 2,000 feet. We have people who live in hollows, across creeks and on top of mountains. That requires an extensive, complex distribution system and production system in order to get the water there.”
Olson said the district has over 1,000 miles of line in the ground, which is the same distance, laid end-to-end, as going from Pike County to Key West, Florida.
The district has made it a priority, she said, to update the system and keep it operational, but the age of the infrastructure is another challenge.
“A lot of it was built and installed in the ‘60s, and when the district was formed in the late ‘80s, it was already two decades old,” she said.
Further complicating the district’s attempts to update its infrastructure, Olson said,
“In 2022, the district experienced two FEMA-declared disasters — in January and in July,” she said. “We have areas of our service territory that were devastated.”
Olson said the flooding caused severe damages that were difficult to mitigate.
The January 2022 disaster, she said, resulted in $267,000 in unbudgeted expenses, while the July flooding resulted in approximately $650,000 in unbudgeted expenses.
FEMA, she said, has reimbursed some of the work, but not all.
“We’ve had to pay for all of that up-front,” she said. “It has made a definite detrimental impact on the district’s finances in the last year.”
The surcharge, Olson said, will be billed as a separate line item on customers’ bills and the proceeds will be maintained in a separate account which will be monitored and subject to reporting to ensure the money is being appropriately used.
Water loss work ongoing
Olson said the district has taken several actions over the past few years to combat water loss., including running a crew that only does leak detection work and also completely replacing service lines when leaks are found.
Through the surcharge, Olson said, the district plans to continue service line replacements and other infrastructure improvements, such as making telemetry standard, which allows the district to diagnose and track problems remotely. During testimony, MWD officials said the surcharge will also fund more employees and equipment.
The district’s water loss has been reduced from 30 percent in recent years to 22 percent in the first six months of the year, Olson said, but more work has to be done.
Vice Chair Hatton asked if there is an estimated water loss percentage expected at the end of this round of infrastructure improvement. Olson responded that the district’s goal is to get to the level requested by the commission and even below, but is asking that the commission agree to set the district’s goal to 22 percent instead of 15 percent.
“We feel the 22 percent cap would be a better fit for the district, based on our infrastructure,” she said.
Engineer Connie Allen, with Salt River Engineering, who prepared the district’s rate study, has backed up that request that the district’s goal be set at 22 percent in her filing. Allen said that the district’s challenges with topography and even soil type, which can be more corrosive to infrastructure, means getting water loss down is more challenging for MWD than other districts elsewhere.
“There’s not another (water system) that has that collection of challenges,” Allen said. “We use that term ‘uniquely’ too much, but in this case, it actually applies.
Further, she said, engineers and others are to blame for the situation that MWD faces with its infrastructure.
“As a community, we’ve let them put 106 tanks in their system,” she said. “I used to tell (past PSC Chairman Denison) — ‘Awful lot of plumbing in that utility, not an awful lot of engineering.’ The engineering community’s guilty. The Division of Water’s guilty. We let them put all those skid tanks in there, we didn’t require a little bit more engineering to kind of minimize the number of those tanks.”
Allen, however, said she has been impressed with the district’s work in reducing water loss.
“You look at Pike County and, as I understand it, for like the last six months, they’re averaging 22 percent water loss,” she said. “That is absolutely amazing. I didn’t think they could get there that quickly.”
Rate structure changes, depreciation mitigation contained in filing
Allen said part of the rate study is a focus on getting Mountain Water District’s depreciation — a line item in the budget reflecting the reduction of value of the district’s infrastructure — fully funded.
“I would like to get the utility up to 100 percent of their depreciation and these rates are already pretty high,” Allen said. “I am relying on a fully-funded depreciation to absorb their capital costs.”
In his questioning and comments, Chairman Chandler pointed out the district’s past lack of depreciation funding .
“Wouldn’t it have made more sense to just, incrementally over the years, reinvest in the system, as opposed to having to put this surcharge into effect now?” Chandler asked. “You lost money on a net income basis for at least the last six, probably seven years — upwards of, it’s probably getting close at this point to in excess of $5 million. Had the rates gone up a little bit in that interim, you would have already been able to afford, and have done, these investments.”
Chandler said appropriate funding would have allowed the district to fully fund its capital needs.
“Wouldn’t it have made more sense to just go ahead and have your rates be adequate and to have funded your capital to begin with?” Chandler continued.
Olson, who just recently took on the role of general manager, said she can only speculate on the past thought processes that led the district to make the decisions it did.
“We have to try to maintain the district’s operations, infrastructure, everything, but there comes a point where it becomes cost-prohibitive to our customers who are in the mountains, who are on fixed incomes,” Olson responded. “We have a large percentage who are elderly, and I think the idea was to try to keep rates as low as possible for daily operations and to maintain compliance, while at the same time temporarily giving the district this boost of income to get us started on some of this aging infrastructure control.”
Olson said she speculates the district wasn’t looking into rate structure issues when coal severance money was allowing the district to expand and grow.
Making rates equitable
Another aspect of the district’s filing is that, if approved, it would change the rate structure from the district’s current measure of classification based solely on meter size to a system which attempts to pass the costs of operation onto the users who are actually responsible.
Allen said the current structure is archaic and doesn’t equitably distribute the cost of maintenance to the correct classifications of customers.
“Everyone gets the same rate and not everyone affects the district in the same way,” Allen said of the current system.
The needs, the district officials said, are real.
As part of the discussion on employees, Olson said it is vital that the district be able to pay its employees a competitive rate.
“The condition of the economy has taken a toll on our employees,” she said. “We’ve had high turnover rates, in that we’ve lost a lot of good employees, trained employees, to places like Walmart and fast food places, and even the department of transportation, who are all able to pay more wages than the district.”
District accountant Mike Spears testified that the district had actually lost a potential employee to a fast food restaurant because of pay in the past.
In all of the decisions, Allen said, the needs of the district’s ratepayers have been taken into account.
“I think we have to give their customers rates they can pay,” Allen said. “We can’t turn a blind eye to the costs they cause, but we can depend on fully-funded depreciation to take care of our capital costs for a while.”