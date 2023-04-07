Former 94th Dist state Rep. Angie Hatton has found a new role in Frankfort.
On March 10, Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Hatton as vice chair of the Kentucky Public Service Commission; she was confirmed by the Senate on March 30.
Hatton said she is “very honored” to be named vice chair of the PSC.
Hatton went on to say she thinks the PSC needs to have an Eastern Kentucky voice on the panel.
This role is a whole new world, Hatton said, and although it may be challenging, she is excited.
“It is really exciting,” said Hatton. “And the most challenging thing I think I’ve done.”
Having testified before the PSC as a representative at least six times, Hatton said, she is familiar with electricity rate issues.
Going forward, Hatton said, she is eager to learn about all the utilities the PSC oversees.
“I want to learn as much as possible and apply that knowledge to helping utility customers across the state,” she said.
According to Hatton, vice chair of the PSC is normally a four-year term, however, Hatton’s term will expire July 2025 because she was appointed in the middle of a term.
Although navigating this new role may be challenging, Hatton said, she is positive this is an opportunity for her to do “a whole lot of good” for the people in the commonwealth.
Upon losing her seat in the 2022 election, Hatton said she would dust herself off and find another way to help the people of Kentucky.
In this role, Hatton said, she has found that.
“I am tickled that I am able to find another way to help,” she said.