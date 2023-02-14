A team of Pikeville High School students joined forces with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch Unit and the University of Kentucky in an effort to instruct their peers on making better choices by being more aware of predators when surfing the internet.
The group of students — Isaac Coleman, Ella Lockhart, MaHalie Hamilton, Cassidy Slater and Luke Ray, led by team director Biology teacher Kelly Scott — joined the Healthy WAY (Wellness in All Youth) Program, which is sponsored by the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.
The project culminated in an assembly Feb. 8 in which the group’s findings were used to educate the students on internet safety.
“The student team conducted research on the everyday use of the internet pertaining to their peers, then they conducted a survey and used those findings to educate,” Scott said. “Collaborating with the Kentucky State Police was an excellent experience for the students and the whole point of the research and Healthy WAY is to keep our students as safe as possible.”
KSP Sgt. Zack Morris from the Electronic Crime Branch Unit addressed the student body from the stage in the auditorium in the assembly Feb. 8 to share some general statistics on cybercrimes as well as some findings from the research.
Morris said that, at any given moment, there are 780,000 predators prowling for children online, and there’s the possibility that number is outdated.
“In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, we figure that the number for online predators did surpass one million because more people were online,” he said. “This is a national statistic; this number is important because the internet is everywhere, and we are exposed to online predators and explicit content. We have found that local gas stations are prime locations because there is so much traffic and free wi-fi.”
Morris said his collaboration with the PHS student team focused its research on the issues teenagers encountered while using the internet.
“Approximately 45 percent of students took the survey in December 2022 and the results of the survey questions guided the research,” Morris said. “The project goal is to improve the decisions students make when they are confronted with uncomfortable or scary situations on the internet.”
Center for Excellence in Rural Health Director Dr. Fran Feltner said the organization is excited to see the Pikeville students with the study they conducted with the Healthy Way Program and to be able to celebrate with them.
“We look forward to hearing from the students today, we know this has been a good project for the students,” Feltner said. “I’m excited for this assembly, their accomplishments and the work they have done.”
University of Kentucky’s Dr. Melissa Slone had been the students’ mentor during the Healthy Way Project.
The assembly closed with directions for students who may believe they are in imminent danger. Cards were handed out with the following contacts: Pikeville Police Department, (606) 437-5111, 911, Suicide and Crisis Hotline 988, and Kentucky State Police, (606) 433-7711