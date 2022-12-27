After years of searching for a site, ground was broken for a new Pikeville Senior Citizens Center on Dec. 22.
The new center will be located in front of the previous center.
The center was closed in 2020 due to structural issues that made it unsafe for use prior to the COVID outbreak that resulted in the temporary closure of all centers.
The centers, with the exception of Pikeville’s, have all reopened.
Pike County officials worked with Pikeville city officials to locate a new location for the center; however, no financially suitable site was found.
After engineering studies were conducted, officials decided to move the new construction forward on the original site moving the new building several hundred feet forward to more stable ground away from the subsidence which caused the structural damage.
During the Nov. 15 Pike County fiscal court meeting, the award to construct the new building was awarded to Elliott Contracting at a cost of $1,980,000.
During that meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones thanked Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration for $1.5 million that was given for the project.
“Most of the money for the operation of the senior citizens program comes from the federal government,” Jones said. “The federal government looks at attendance numbers when issuing grant money and the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center had the highest attendance numbers, so it was imperative we get this center reopened.”
Those in attendance for the event included members of the outgoing fiscal court, Judge Jones, Deputy County Judge Reggie Hickman, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, Pikeville City Managerment Phillip Elswick, members of the Pike County senior citizens board, state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, and Senior Advisor to the Governor-Rocky Adkins.
Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by fall of 2023 depending on weather.