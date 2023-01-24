Among those indicted recently by a Pike grand jury were several who are facing felony charges for allegedly failing to show up for court dates, including a convicted felon from Ohio already facing three felony cases in Pike County.
According to court documents, the grand jury indicted Keith D. Prather, 43, of Ponce Lane, Cincinnati, who is also known as Tae Forbes, on three charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Prather, according to court documents, failed to show up to Pike Circuit Court in response to three 2021 cases he faces which include charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. Further, according to court documents, on Jan. 4, Prather’s local attorney, Ned Pillersdorf, filed a motion asking to withdraw as counsel because he has “had no communications with the defendant and cannot locate him.”
Prather, court documents, show, is also a convicted felon, having been convicted of drug trafficking charges in Logan County, West Virginia, in Hamilton County, Ohio, and in Michigan.
The bail jumping charges Prather faces are class D felonies, which each carry a potential maximum prison sentence of five years. The persistent felony offender charges, however, are class B felonies, which each carry a potential maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone has told the News-Express that bail jumping has been an ongoing problem for his office, as numerous defendants simply fail to show up for court. A News-Express analysis found that, between June and late November, a total of 43 individuals have been indicted on charges of bail jumping.
Those indicted along with Prather during the most recent grand jury meeting on bail jumping charges included:
• Alfred King, 52, of Store Hollow Road, Betsy Layne, on two counts each of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
• Tammy Case, 54, of Lick Branch, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Tommy Slone, 51, of Yates Hollow, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Richard Thacker, 58, of Right Fork of Road Creek, Pikeville, on two counts of first-degree bail jumping.
Others indicted by the grand jury included:
• David Kiser, 36, of Ky. 610 West, Virgie, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI, traffic charges and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Tony Fronto, 55, of Hurricane Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cas W. Kilgore, 47, of Card Mountain Road, Mouthcard, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
• Casondra Smith, 25, of Virgie High Street, Virgie, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Lloyd D. Cable, 54, of Cable Hollow, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Kevin Phillips, 54, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, DUI and a traffic charge.
• Kelli A. Robinson, 40, of Second Street, Paintsville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley McKinney, 30, of Gin Fork Road, Varney, on a charge of theft.
• Michael Salyer, 39, of Caudill Branch Way, Sitka, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
• Jessica A. Casey, 35, of Trojan Powder Road, Salyersville, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• James Arthur Branham, 42, of Ky. 1428, Martin, on charges of identity theft, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Steven Cody Adkins, 37, of Wolfpit Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm (two counts), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm (three counts), trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Hunt, 21, of Dorton-Jenkins HIghway, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, DUI, second-degree fleeing or evading police and traffic charges.
• Gage Adkins, 25, of Regina-Belcher Highway, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Derek Nunemaker, 29, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, first-degree criminal mischief (two counts), resisting arrest, being a persistent felony offender in the second degree and a traffic charge.
• Keleigh Kendrick, 28, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and theft.
• Joshua Anderson, 44, of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Hunter Damron, 25, of Hibbard Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• James A. Prater, 38, of Charby Hollow Road, Martin, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.
• Nai Xin Li, 38, of North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
• Anthony Charles, 51, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Shellie Perry, 41, of Pond Creek Road, McAndrews, on charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Raymond Johnson, 36, and Constance Stump, 39, both of Camp Creek Road, Stopover, and Justin Justice, 33, of Widows Branch Road, Phelps, on a charge of first-degree robbery.
• Adam Hinkle, 39, of Open Fork Road, Pikeville, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Faith Hamilton, 38, of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, and Jennifer Johnson, 42, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Johnson was also charged with being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Hamilton was also charged in a separate indictment with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• David Ferguson, 48, of Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree (two counts).
• Robert J. Dotson, 46, of Kender Road, Mouthcard, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Mark Smith, 42, of Little Hackneys Creek Road, Mouthcard, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Steven Hamilton, 20, of Hurley Ridge Road, Freeburn, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
• James Justice, 37, of Raccoon Road, Raccoon, on charges of second-degree burglary and theft.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.