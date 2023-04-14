A Pike County grand jury has declared that Coal Run Police Chief Anthony Maggard was justified in firing his weapon during a shooting incident in June.
According to court documents, on April 12, the grand jury issued a no true bill related to the shooting, which police said occurred following a police chase.
According to court documents, the chase occurred after Road Tested Wrecker Service reported that a man had stolen a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from their lot.
The vehicle, police said, was located on Hambley Boulevard and officers with the Pikeville Police Department tried to stop it but the driver, Jamie Alvin Rife, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, failed to stop and led police on a chase.
During the pursuit, court documents said, Rife nearly struck several police vehicles while swerving several times.
The chase went onto Hurricane Creek Road, then back onto U.S. 23, where Rife led officers southbound into Coal Run, police said.
Kentucky State Police deployed stop sticks for a second time and Rife apparently crossed the raised median in Coal Run to drive south in the northbound lanes where again, Rife nearly struck several other police vehicles.
Rife came to a stop near the old Big Lots building and was apprehended by officers. During the course of the incident, shots were fired at Rife’s vehicle, but he was not injured, police said.
The grand jury report said that that the evidence indicated Maggard was justified in shooting at Rife’s vehicle.
“After thoughtful consideration of the detailed fact presentation of the officer-involved shooting involving Coal Run Police Department Chief Anthony Maggard on June 15, 2022, the grand jury determined and reports that no true bill shall issue because the shooting was justified,” the report said. “We appreciate that KSP Lt. William Sparks, formerly of the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) oversaw a thorough and unbiased investigation of the events relevant to this shooting.
Rife was ultimately indicted on several charges related to the incident, however, according to an obituary, he died Aug. 26 at his residence in Jewel Ridge.