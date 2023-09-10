Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has been awarded $123,923 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funding from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet to establish and support reentry services in Pike County.
The grant, according to a statement from Goodwill, will serve 50 Pike County inmates at the Pike County Detention Center from October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, with the chief objective to reduce recidivism in the community through coordinated reentry planning, barrier removal, job training and sustained employment.
Grant funding will support pre- and post-release programming for participants, which includes legal counseling provided by AppalReD, mental, behavioral and trauma-informed counseling provided by Mountain Comprehensive Care, transportation assistance and emergency assistance, among other services.
The funding will also support operating costs, staff salaries and travel. Certain programming will be incentivized.
“We’re excited that this grant will allow Goodwill to connect with people soon to be released from the Pike County Detention Center, because we know how challenging it is for people leaving incarceration to rebuild their lives,” said Goodwill Industries of Kentucky President and CEO Amy Luttrell. “Kentucky needs the talents of all her citizens, and we see many people who, with the right support, go on to become contributing members of their communities.”
The grant is part of the $2.1 million in funding announced today by Governor Andy Beshear to be used to curb the sale of illegal drugs and fight addiction. Fourteen statewide law enforcement agencies were granted funding in addition to Goodwill.
“These funds allow us to continue our support for crime victims while aiding law enforcement in their effort to create a better, safer Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said in a release sent by his office. “By working together, we can take illegal drugs off the streets and ensure the services provided to affected Kentuckians are second to none.”
For more information about Goodwill’s services to its Kentucky communities, visit, GoodwillKY.org.