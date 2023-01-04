The Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group met on Dec. 13 at Gatti’s in Pikeville for their Christmas meeting, a get-together that would wrap up a successful year. Mr. Gatti’s, decked out in the Christmas scene, and the GFWC Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group members dressed in red and green together captured the spirit of Christmas. The Book Group attendees began a reading adventure: that included a delicious meal, exciting entertainment and a voice-your-opinion discussion.
The day began with Cheryl Slater’s Christmas notes of encouragement and words of devotion that emphasized the true meaning of Christmas. Then the ladies selectively chose their favorite food from the well-known Gatti’s buffet and lunched on delicious pizza, salad and dessert. Eating at this restaurant is always a treat, especially in good company.
Ms. Glenna Combs, an author of five books, supplied entertainment for the book group. Ms. Combs entertained the ladies with an exciting description of her books available and gave a summary of her favorite pass time activities. Ms. Combs, the author, also proved to be a lady of various talents; she plays the mandolin in a Bluegrass band, writes songs and finds time to supply and instruct participants in various workshops for basket weaving, jewelry creation and hat- making. GFWC Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group members gladly invited Ms. Glenna Combs back for another visit, and she respectively invited the book group to attend her workshops.
The magic of written words and the love of an enjoyable book can unite a group of readers. The love of a good mystery, a memoir, or a fictional Christmas novel can ignite a spark in a book group. The November book selection, The Glass Castle, by Jeannette Walls, ignited a spark in the GFWC Pikeville Woman's Club Book Group. Attendees voiced opinions about the author, plot, and characters that came to life as the story unfolded; proof that a delightful story can connect women from all levels of society into one unified group. The group left with their December choice, A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, by Debbie Macomber.
The meeting concludes; the ladies leave after a great lunch, excellent entertainment, and a feeling of unity as they wish everyone a Merry Christmas. The GFWC Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group Chairpersons and members invite the ladies in our community to join us at our next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023. If you are a book lover, this group is for you.
Cathy Bartley, GFWC Pikeville Woman’s Club Book Group Chairperson