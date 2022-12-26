With the frigid temperatures that have been over Eastern Kentucky, Mountain Water District (MWD) has reached “critical storage” in numerous areas of the county.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson said people need to conserve usage and inspect for possible leaks in water pipes.
“Under normal cold spells of a day or two, MWD can work through that,” Jackson said. “But this arctic blast has lasted much longer.”
People keeping faucets dripping to prevent busted water pipes and broken water lines in rental properties or in houses where residents may be away for the holidays has led to water storage in MWD tanks reaching critical levels.
“MWD has told me that if you see snow melted in your yard near your water lines, you may have a leak,” Jackson said. “Residents may want to check under their houses for leaks as well.”
Jackson urged people with rental properties that may be unoccupied to check those properties for any busted lines.
“MWD is trying to get ahead of this situation,” Jackson said. “With the rapid warmup expected later this week, more breaks could occur or be located.”
If you suspect a broken water line, you are asked to contact MWD if the leak is on their side of the meter. Customers can call, (606) 631-9167, or after hours at, (606) 754-4218. Customers can also email, mwd_customerservice@mtwater.org, to report a broken line.