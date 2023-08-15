Pike County residents will see four new measures on the upcoming November ballot.
According to several executive orders signed by Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, the November ballot will include the following questions: Are you in favor of a return to a fiscal court composed of the county judge-executive and six justices of the peace who shall represent specific districts within the county; are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at distilleries located in district F103 (Dr. J. E. Johnson); and are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at distilleries located in district F108 (Old Pond).
Additionally, a local option election for the package sale of alcoholic beverages in Coal Run Village will be on the November ballot.
Pike County Clerk Darrell Pugh said petitions for the four measures circulated the county over the summer.
All four petitions gained enough valid signatures to have the measures added to the ballot, Pugh said.
Pike County voted to go from six magistrates to three commissioners in 2016, Pugh said.
However, he continued, a measure to return to six magistrates has made its way back on the ballot.
As for the sale of alcoholic beverages at distilleries, Pugh said, this measure would grant sales only from distilleries in those districts. It would not include other businesses, Pugh said.
Coal Run Village is currently moist, Pugh said, and with the upcoming November election, voters will choose whether to go completely wet.
Election Day is Nov. 7.