Recently, the Pikeville Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, partnered with LKLP Community Action Council to support the Pike County Long-Term Recovery Group effort.
According to a statement from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, SBP, a national disaster recovery and resilience non-profit organization working to shrink the time between disaster and recovery, provided group training and certification for over 60 people working across the region on long term recovery efforts.
Seven members of the Pike County Long-Term Recovery Group attended the training and received their certification, qualifying them to receive a $ 50,000 grant from the Community Foundation.
The statement said the goal of the partnership is to support plans developed for not only recovery from the devastating floods of 2022, but also to create lasting change by developing resiliency efforts for building safe housing, preparing home and business owners before and after future disasters, and advising policy makers to efficiently fund relief, among other important strategies.
The Pikeville Community Foundation and LTRG, the statement said, will continue to meet with SBP, LKLP Community Action Council and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to provide ongoing support until everyone in Pike County has safe, sanitary, and secure housing. Together, everyone can create stronger Appalachian communities and a region more prepared to deal with potential disaster.
Donations to the Pikeville Community Foundation can be mailed to Pikeville Community Foundation, 773 Hambley Blvd., Pikeville KY 41501 or online at, https://bit.ly/pikevillecf, and donations can be designated for flood recovery.