A former employee for a Pike County Detention Center contractor pleaded guilty recently to charges linked to sexual encounters he had with female inmates at the jail.
According to court documents, on March 16, Jordan Hall, 29, who is now a resident of Tennessee, pleaded guilty before Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall to five counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree promoting contraband.
Judge Hall entered an order on March 17 sentencing Jordan Hall to five years, diverted for two years as long as Jordan Hall cooperates with the requirements and commits no other crime.
The indictment in the case said that Jordan Hall, while employed by Kell Well Food Management, subjected three different women incarcerated at the jail to sexual intercourse or “deviate sexual intercourse.” One inmate, the indictment said, was subjected to sexual contact on two separate occasions.
The women, the indictment said, were being incarcerated, supervised, evaluated by the Department of Corrections or Pike County Detention Center at the time of the incidents, which allegedly occurred between December and February.
The indictment charges that Jordan Hall also brought alcohol and THC gummies into the jail during the same time period.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims in the case led the case into criminal mediation.
“We reached out to all the victims and nobody responded,” he said. “Even in the investigation, some of the victims indicated they didn’t want anything done to him, they didn’t want to pursue it, that it was consensual. All of the victims stated the sexual interactions were consensual.”
Slone said the charges resulted from the fact that Jordan Hall came into contact with the women through his role as an employee for a contractor for the jail.
The victims, he said, didn’t participate in the mediation despite being invited.
“We were not able to get a single victim to the mediation,” he said.
Slone said the recommendation of the diversion took a number of factors into account.
“We looked at that like we look at any class D felony where the person doesn’t have a criminal history,” Slone said. “(Jordan Hall) took two years on a diversion … and he does have to register as a sex offender for the two years that he’s on diversion.”
After that, Slone said, the registration requirement will be removed.