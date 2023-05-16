For 28 years he has worked his way up through the same company that gave him his first job.
Gordon Trivette was recently promoted to store manager at Food City located on Cassady Boulevard.
Trivette said he began his career with Food City in 1995, at the age of 16.
At that time, Gordon said, he was working at the Town and Country location.
“I started out bagging,” Gordon said.
Over the years, Gordon said, he has worn many hats and worked at various Food City locations.
In 2005, he said, he moved from the Town and Country location to the Cassady Boulevard location as an assistant manager.
In 2012, he worked as a supervisor.
Around 2014 or 2015, Gordon said, he worked as the store manager for the Shelbiana location.
And now, he has accepted the new role as store manager for the Cassady Boulevard location.
Gordon said he has been able to stay with this company and grow and climb through the ranks mostly because of the people with whom he’s had the privilege to work.
“I’ve got a great group of people here and everywhere I’ve been, really,” said Gordon.
In fact, Godon said, it is the people he’s worked with and the opportunities to see them grow and to grow with them that has been his favorite thing about his career.
“Seeing people that you’ve hired over a five or 10-year time period grow, both professionally and family-wise, and move up, it’s like watching your kids,” Gordon said. “You get to see people promoted and grow and better themselves and their families; that’s the best part in my eyes.”
Gordon said the company is very family-oriented and he wouldn’t have been able to continue to move up and take on a larger role with more responsibilities if not for the company’s willingness to be flexible and put family first.
“There’s no way I could’ve not had the flexibility that the company gives me to be family oriented and continue to take on responsibility,” said Gordon. “There’s just no way I could’ve done that.”
The company is flexible for him to be family oriented, Gordon said, because they are a family-owned company that always puts family first.
“They know you by name,” said Gordon. “They know your kids names, they know your wife’s name … they know you on a personal level.”
As a husband and father of four, Gordon said, it means a lot to him that his company is so family forward.
Gordon said he is excited and ready to take on this new role in the company he has enjoyed working for.
Stepping into the manager role is a lot to take in at first, he said, but it is also very rewarding.
At his current location, Gordon said, there are about 185 associates.
“180 people can be a little stressful at times,” said Gordon. “But it’s very rewarding seeing people grow and to learn something from them, and to think you’ve impacted their lives in a positive way.”
Gordon said he feels accomplished and proud to have stuck with the same company for almost 30 years and he plans to stay with them until retirement.
“I have no plans to leave,” said Godon. “It’s a great company to work for, I see this as being my ending job.”
Patience and perseverance are key to getting to where you need to go, Gordon said.
If you have a goal, he said, stick with it, be patient and don’t give up.
“Really, sit down and contemplate what you want to do, and go for it,” Godon said. “It may not happen overnight, or even in a year or two, but stick with it and be patient and nine times out of ten, things will work out.”