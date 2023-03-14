A Floyd County woman is facing several charges after, police said, a traffic stop led them to find evidence that she was trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Patrick Coleman, on March 12, he observed a 1991 Toyota pickup being driven on U.S. 23 north near Broad Bottom and was unable to locate a valid registration on it.
Coleman wrote he conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located the registration plate behind the back glass of the vehicle.
He spoke with the driver, Kelly Crisp, 27, of Clark Branch, Harold, who could not provide a valid insurance card and showed several signs of impairment. After Coleman administered field sobriety tests, the citation said, Crisp admitted she had smoked marijuana and taken gabapentin earlier.
The citation said Coleman asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and Crisp responded, “I don’t think so. You can search, though.”
During a search of the vehicle, Coleman wrote, he found scales, two glass pipes, a small bag containing a crystal-like substance, a small bag containing a brown powdery substance, a sandwich bag containing pills which appeared to be gabapentin and a small bag containing marijuana.
The citation said Coleman also found a large sum of cash in Crisp’s wallet.
Crisp was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and traffic charges.