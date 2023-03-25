Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.