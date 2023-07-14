The topic of a proposed rate increase by Kentucky Power made its way onto the agenda of a special Pike County Fiscal Court meeting July 11.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones voiced his concern reading the recently filed request by Kentucky Power to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for an 18.3 percent rate increase to residential customers.
“Let me first say that I have the utmost respect for the line crews who go out in severe weather conditions to get our power back on,” Jones said. “They’re like our road department, out in the worst of weather conditions.
“But, on the other hand, I have serious reservations regarding the latest proposal for an 18.3 percent residential rate increase,” Jones said. “We have thousands of people in this area, in this county and in this region who simply cannot absorb another power rate increase.”
Jones said those on a fixed income are already struggling.
“If you’re on a fixed income and fuel prices are up, grocery prices have gone through the roof and this is hurting elderly people, disabled people, it’s hurting everybody,” Jones said. “Power companies have a monopoly and it’s unfair to thousands of people who are struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills.”
Jones said another issue facing the county which also affects rates is the decreasing population.
“We’ve lost a lot of population and that’s one of the reasons our rates have gone up,” Jones said. “At one time there were 81,000 people in Pike County and now, we’re down to 56,000 people.”
Jones asked for a resolution to be drafted and be passed by the fiscal court to be sent to the PSC opposing any rate increase.
The fiscal court unanimously approved the drafting of a resolution and have it presented at the next fiscal court meeting so it can be formally adopted and sent to the PSC.
The next regular meeting of the fiscal court is scheduled for 10 a.m., July 18.