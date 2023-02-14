Discussion of the shortfall in 911 funds during the Feb. 7 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting led to talk of the county’s lack of adequate ambulance service.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones brought up the issue of the lack of ambulances in the county.
“Some people, particularly in the Phelps area, have questioned why they should pay for 911 when they can’t even get an ambulance when one is needed,” Jones said. “There is also a problem in the Elkhorn City area although Elkhorn City is closer than Phelps.”
911 Coordinator CJ Childers and Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson gave examples for the need for more staff to man more ambulances in the county.
“Just the other day, we had a fatality in Elkhorn City at the same time we had a call at Feds Creek and a call at Biggs,” Childers said. “They literally ran out of staffed ambulances.
“During that time, ambulances were coming from Harlan County and from Floyd County,” Jackson said. “We’ve seen a lot more med flights out of the Phelps area due to not being able to get an ambulance quick enough and the med flights have saved lives.”
Jones explained that the county does not regulate ambulances much like the county does not regulate internet services.
“Deputy Judge Reggie Hickman and I have met with Appalachian First Response and with Lifeguard more than once and have met with BB&T, which is now Truist Bank, and got a hundred and something thousand dollar grant for Big Sandy Community and Technical College to start an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) course so the ambulance services could get more trained and certified EMTs,” Jones said. “The ambulance services say they have the ambulances but they need the EMTs to staff them.”
“I understand that Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is having job fairs and they are seeking EMTs and paramedics,” Jones said. “I”d like for CJ, Nee, former Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett, Commissioner Clinard Adkins and Reggie to set up a meeting about getting an ambulance station in Phelps.”
The primary problem remains staffing the ambulances, Jones said.
“I’ve met with Lifeguard ambulance officials and they told me they had the ambulances but they don’t have the people to put in them,” Childers said. “They literally have the ambulances sitting there but they’re down to running skeleton crews and that stems from several different things such as pay to hospitals snatching up EMTs.”
Childers gave an example of one EMT who worked for Lifeguard and moved to Scott County and went to work with an ambulance service there.
“She got her paramedic license there and then UK hired her,” Childers said. “She now works as a med flight medic in Minnesota, so there’s where your ambulance crews are going because the hospitals are snatching them up as they get trained because they can offer better pay and benefits.”
Jones said it’s vital that a solution to the proble
“I want you all to set up a meeting, as part of this 911 situation, with the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services and I’ll like to get a resolution drafted by the fiscal court asking them to intervene to help fix this situation with the EMTs,” Jones said. “Because someone is going to die if something isn’t done.”
Jones said Hickman attempted approximately 30 years ago to get the fiscal court to start a county ambulance service.
“That was when the coal severance money was coming in good and we had the population to support it,” Jones said. “But they missed the opportunity 30 or 40 years ago to start that ambulance service.
“It should have been done,” Jones said. “If they had, we wouldn’t be sitting here now having this conversation.”