The Pike County Fiscal Court heard first reading of an ordinance during its March 9 special meeting which, if approved, will officially allow a 911 fee to be added to property tax bills.
In a previous meeting, the court took action which officials said would keep 911 service in the county by setting a flat rate of $4 per month ($48 annually) on residential and rental property tax fees.
The amended ordinance read March 9 includes the $4 residential rate and adds to property tax bills commercial property rates, which will be $10 per month ($120 annually) for standard commercial properties, $25 per month ($300 annually) for medium commercial properties and $50 per month ($600 annually) for large commercial properties.
Also listed in the ordinance were those that are exempt from the 911 service fee, which included volunteer fire departments, rescue squads, churches, food banks and state, federal and local government.
Although no vote was required at the time, as it was the first reading of the ordinance, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones asked the court if there were any questions pertaining to the amended ordinance.
Commissioner Clinard “Bubby” Adkins raised concerns over language in the ordinance that stated the fee could be adjusted by the 911 board as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) every two years without having to go before the court.
“I don’t like that,” said Adkins.
Pike County 911 Coordinator CJ Childers said the increase would be based on the CPI and only a small percentage would be raised.
Jones said he believes the CPI adjustment is a good idea.
Having a small adjustment every few years, Jones said, would be easier for people to absorb than making a substantial adjustment after several years.
Jones went on to say allowing the CPI adjustment would take politics completely out of it.
“When you get people making political decisions instead of doing what’s right and you go 16 or 17 years without a rate increase, then the next thing you know, instead of having little bitty rate increases, people get hit with a big rate increase,” he said.
This year, Childers said, there was a 6.5 percent increase in the CPI, which is very unusual.
Normally, Childers said, the CPI increases by only 1 or 2 percent.
According to Childers, from 1989 to the present, the 911 service rate had only been bumped four times.
Jones said if the court felt like the language needed to be amended they could do that, as no vote was required at this time.
Assistant Pike County Attorney Roy Downey presented the first reading of the amended ordinance.
The next meeting of the PCFC is set for 10 a.m. on March 21.