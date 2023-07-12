The second Firefighter’s Ball is scheduled for October.
“This is the second annual Firefighter’s Ball and will occur Oct. 20 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Overlook Events Center at Bob Amos Park in Pikeville,” Lt. Nick Fleming, Pikeville Fire Department Public Information Officer said. “This event is to benefit the fallen firefighter’s memorial for Pike County.”
Fleming said the proposed site for the memorial will be beside Fire Station 3 on Hambley Boulevard.
“This will be on the opposite side of station 3 away from the Veteran’s memorial area,” Fleming said. “The proceeds from our first ball were placed into an account as will the proceeds from this year’s event and will go toward building the memorial after we get the full funding for it.”
Fleming said tickets are now available for purchase.
“We prefer people purchase their ticket on the city of Pikeville website, www.cityofpikeville.gov,” Fleming said. “People can also call station 1 during the week and speak with our secretary Rita Adkins at, (606) 437-5120, or stop by the station in-person and purchase your tickets.”
Fleming said tickets are $50 per person or you can purchase an entire table, seating 8 people, for $400.
“This will be a formal attire event with a full Ball atmosphere,” Fleming said. “We will have fine dining, entertainment, dancing and guest speakers.
“It will be a very nice event for people to attend and the proceeds go for a great cause,” Fleming said.