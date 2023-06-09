A Pike County man is facing a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty by a jury of trafficking in fentanyl — a drug officials say has already killed numerous people.
According to Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, on June 6, the jury found Scott R. Hurley, 42, of Mount Chase Drive, Pikeville, guilty of several charges, including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, linked to an incident which occurred last year.
In response to the verdict, the jury also recommended that Hurley be sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to court documents in that case, on July 4, Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker was parked in the median of U.S. 23 across from Community Trust Bank when he saw a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant, driven by Hurley, traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The citation said Hurley fled before running off the road, at which point he threw a plastic bag out of the window of the vehicle.
Thacker wrote that Hurley then began driving the wrong way on Ky. 3496 before coming to stop.
The citation said the bag was retrieved and contained methamphetamine and a brown powder substance which appeared to be heroin and was later found to contain fentanyl.
Pike Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Smith, who prosecuted the case, said the amount of the drugs found, as well as the fact that Hurley was out on bond awaiting the imposition of a 14-year sentence in connection with another case at the time of the incident factored into the jury’s decision to recommend the maximum sentence.
Smith also said the Pikeville Police Department, including Thacker and the investigating detective, did an excellent job in investigating and presenting the case.
Fentanyl is presenting a deadly and ongoing problem in the community, according to Smith.
“We’re all starting to realize just how many deaths we’re having from it,” Smith said.
He said one response has been from the Kentucky legislature, which changed the law to require that anyone convicted of trafficking in fentanyl serve at least 50 percent of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole, shock probation or other early release provisions, as compared to the 25 percent for drugs like methamphetamine.
Slone said his office will continue to aggressively prosecute fentanyl cases and he believes the community is in agreement with that effort.
“We are going to be seeking lengthy prison sentences for anybody convicted of trafficking in fentanyl,” he said. “This verdict gives me confidence this is what the people of Pike County want and juries are going to back us up.”
Slone said that, since the beginning of the year, Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall’s Office has recorded a total of 20 deaths linked directly to fentanyl overdoses.
Hurley will be formally sentenced by Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman in August and was returned to the custody of the Pike County Detention Center following the verdict.